It’s truly a sad day. The world’s oldest sloth has died.

Miss C was spending her retirement years at the Adalaide Zoo when she passed away at the age of 43. Sadly, Miss C had to be put down after she got sick due to her elderly age. She is also thought to be the last sloth in Australia.

đŸ˜­Australia’s oldest and last sloth has been farewelled at @ZoosSA – Miss C was 43 years old. Report in 7 News at 6pm. #adelaide #southaustralia #sloths #adelaidezoo A post shared by 7 News Adelaide (@7newsadelaide) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Most sloths only live around 10 to 12 years, so Miss C had a good long life by comparison. She will be missed.