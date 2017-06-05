Papa John’s Employees In Trouble For Selling Cocaine Out Of Store

June 5, 2017 3:57 PM
A six-month joint investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office and the police department in Sammamish, Washington resulted in the arrests of five people.  Two of the employees are accused of selling drugs out of a Papa John’s.

According to the sheriff’s office, in December 2016 Sammamish police received a tip that Papa John’s employees were selling cocaine. The workers would make the sales in the franchise’s parking lot.

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John’s and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times. “What the detectives would do is they’d order pizza and go out and wait in the parking lot,” said Sgt. Cindi West, spokeswoman for the King County Sheriff’s Office.

“The employee would bring the pizza out and in the box would be the cocaine.” Investigators dubbed it “Operation Extra Olives.” “The operation got named because every time they’d order pizza, they’d say, ‘Give it extra olives,’” West said.

-source via barstoolsports.com

 

