Peter Sallis, Voice of Wallace from Wallace and Gromit Passes Away at 96

Peter Sallis, who is best known for voicing Wallace in the animated Wallace and Gromit movies, has passed away at the age of 96.

He died on Friday at his home in the U.K. and reportedly died peacefully. With more than 150 acting credits, it wasn’t till late in his career that he landed the voice role of Wallace, a stop motion character in a British short film. The shorts went on to win Oscars and even became a feature length film. Peter Sallis was very happy to have a role that brought so many joy so late in his career.