Peter Sallis, Voice of Wallace from Wallace and Gromit Passes Away at 96

June 5, 2017 9:02 PM
Filed Under: Wallace & Gromit

Peter Sallis, who is best known for voicing Wallace in the animated Wallace and Gromit movies, has passed away at the age of 96.

He died on Friday at his home in the U.K. and reportedly died peacefully. With more than 150 acting credits, it wasn’t till late in his career that he landed the voice role of Wallace, a stop motion character in a British short film. The shorts went on to win Oscars and even became a feature length film. Peter Sallis was very happy to have a role that brought so many joy so late in his career.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live