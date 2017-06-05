Piers Morgan Apologizes After Criticizing Ariana Grande For Flying Home After Manchester Attack

In one of the many times we can say Piers Morgan took something too far, the controversial TV host criticized Ariana Grande for immediately leaving the U.K. after the bombing at her concert in Manchester.

Morgan criticized the singer for not visiting victims and their families in the hospital directly after the attacks. Grande ended up visiting several families in hospitals upon her return to the U.K.

During Grande’s concert, Morgan tweeted several apologies, saying he was wrong and he “misjudged” the singer, calling her an “admirable young woman” and describing her benefit concert as “magnificent.

I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologise.

You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night.

Respect.👍#OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/r4v6NQMr97 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2017

I thought Ariana Grande was wrong to fly off after #ManchesterAttack.

But tonight she's putting on a fabulous show. 👏#OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/h6TLStGeoR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2017

You can say anything about the guy, but at least this time he knew to admit when he was wrong.

Via E!