Star of Wonder Woman Gal Gadot threw down a challenge to Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth.

Well it didn’t take long for Hemsworth to respond, and his answer might surprise you!

I think she'd kick Thor's a** — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017

We know Thor is Marvel and Wonder Woman is part of the DC Universe, but Gal is ready to put make this hypothetical a reality!

I always knew you were a smart guy 🙂 But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds😏 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 4, 2017

It’s safe to say we need this in our lives!

Avengers vs Justice League!! pic.twitter.com/W9axIZE2hF — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas1994) June 4, 2017

