State Fair of Texas Announced Concert Line Up

June 5, 2017 9:35 PM
The State Fair of Texas is going to be rockin’ this year.

The line up of acts this year has something for everyone. Hometown artist  Maren Morris will up the fair on September 29th. Morris was born and raised in Arlington and just won New Female Vocalist of the Year at the ACM Award this past year. Other acts lined up to perform at the state fair include Flo Rida, Wilson Philips, and Tejano group  La Mafia. Check out the full line up below.

  • Sept. 29: Maren Morris
  • Sept. 30.: Flo Rida with Macy Kate
  • Oct. 1: La Mafia
  • Oct. 7: Ro James
  • Oct. 8: Wilson Phillips
  • Oct. 15: Charlie Daniels Band
  • Oct. 21: For King & Country
  • Oct. 22: Los Traileros del Norte
