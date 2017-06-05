Study Links Eating Late At Night to Weight Gain, Health Problems

University of Pennsylvania researchers found that eating earlier in the evening is much better for wellness and longevity. Late night eating, they say, disrupts your metabolism and is linked to heart disease.

“We know from our sleep loss studies that when you’re sleep deprived, it negatively affects weight and metabolism in part due to late-night eating, but now these early findings, which control for sleep, give a more comprehensive picture of the benefits of eating earlier in the day,” said Namni Goel, PhD, lead author of the ongoing study. “Eating later can promote a negative profile of weight, energy, and hormone markers—such as higher glucose and insulin, which are implicated in diabetes, and cholesterol and triglycerides, which are linked with cardiovascular problems and other health conditions.”

Half the study participants ate three meals and two snacks between 8am and 7 pm. The other half at the same from noon to 11 pm over eight weeks. Sleep for both groups was between 11pm to 9am.

The researchers found negative effects on the group eating later “including insulin, fasting glucose, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels.”