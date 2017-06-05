The Fanny Pack Is Back!

Thanks to Kendall Jenner, the fanny pack is making a comeback!

But it’s not just her, over the past few years several celebs have been rocking the fanny pack once again. Even Oscar winner Leo DiCaprio was spotted rocking one on a trip to Thailand.

Wearing a fanny pack is still quite the statement (outside of wearing it at a music festival), but it’s a statement worth making. Luckily, there are lots of different styles within everyone’s price point to give this bag a go.

-source via huffingtonpost.com