The Fanny Pack Is Back!

June 5, 2017 5:28 PM
Thanks to Kendall Jenner, the fanny pack is making a comeback!

But it’s not just her, over the past few years several celebs have been rocking the fanny pack once again.  Even Oscar winner Leo DiCaprio was spotted rocking one on a trip to Thailand.

Wearing a fanny pack is still quite the statement (outside of wearing it at a music festival), but it’s a statement worth making. Luckily, there are lots of different styles within everyone’s price point to give this bag a go.

-source via huffingtonpost.com

 

 

