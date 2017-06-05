The Hottest Planet Ever Has Just Been Discovered

A newly discovered exoplanet is said to be the hottest planet found. KELT-9b is a gas giant nearly twice the size of Jupiter. It is also said to be hotter than most stars with temperatures reaching 4300°C.

KELT-9b is currently orbiting a bright blue star about 650 light-years away, rotating around the star every 1.5 days. It’s day side glows a bright orange, and even on its night side, the planet is still hotter than most stars.

The newbie in space is the perfect candidate for further exploration on larger telescopes. More exciting information on the planet to be released as research is conducted.

Newly discovered exoplanet is nearly twice the size of Jupiter and hotter than most stars https://t.co/nySX7QA79v pic.twitter.com/Jx1wQy7g2R — CNN (@CNN) June 5, 2017

Scientists have discovered the hottest planet yet: 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit https://t.co/S2YJutsXEe — Axios (@axios) June 5, 2017