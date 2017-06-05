The Hottest Planet Ever Has Just Been Discovered

June 5, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Discovery, Exoplanet, Hottest Planet, KELT-9b, Planet, Science, Space

A newly discovered exoplanet is said to be the hottest planet found. KELT-9b is a gas giant nearly twice the size of Jupiter. It is also said to be hotter than most stars with temperatures reaching 4300°C.

KELT-9b is currently orbiting a bright blue star about 650 light-years away, rotating around the star every 1.5 days. It’s day side glows a bright orange, and even on its night side, the planet is still hotter than most stars.

The newbie in space is the perfect candidate for further exploration on larger telescopes. More exciting information on the planet to be released as research is conducted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live