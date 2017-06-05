Tom Hanks Tweets Creepy Photo And The Internet Freaked

Anyone who follows Tom Hanks on social media knows the actor likes to post funny and odd things. Well in his latest post, he tweeted a pic of probably the most creepy out of place building we have ever seen.

Not surprisingly, the Internet was freaked out by the photo, and conspiracy theories poured in as to what the mysterious building was.

Turns out the windowless building is known as the Long Lines Building and is rumored to be a listening station for the National Security Agency. Located in lower Manhattan at 33 Thomas Street, the high rise soars 500 feet and contains 29 floors with three basement levels. Records at New York’s Department of Finance indicate that the concrete structure is owned by AT&T.

While no one from the NSA or AT&T can confirm or deny the spy agency’s involvement with the building, it allegedly is able to withstand a nuclear bomb, and protect 1,500 people for two weeks from toxic radiation. The building is also rumored to have its own electricity and food supply in the event of a nuclear fallout.

How has no one seen this building before?!

-source via yahoo.com