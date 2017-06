Steve Noviello at FOX 4 posted a tweet from a user TJ Griffin of yesterday’s extreme downburst over downtown Dallas.

Oh. My. Goodness.

The rain shaft from cloud to ground is breathtaking, making for a pretty good depiction of what would happen if you had a warp core breach somewhere near Uptown.

The view of downtown Dallas as seen by @FOX4 viewer TJ Griffin as he crosses the Hampton/Inwood bridge. @Fox4Weather pic.twitter.com/2bh3rUeapu — Steve Noviello (@SteveNoviello) June 4, 2017

Then there was this rare tornado in Alberta, Canada – which only sees a few twisters each year. This one was apparently only an F-1 in strength, but it made for a fantastic video.