Zac Efron In Magic Mike 3? Actor Shows Off His Pole Dancing Skills (Video)

June 5, 2017 7:32 AM
Honestly, it’s surprising Zac Efron hasn’t found his way into the Magic Mike universe.  Granted, he probably doesn’t need to.  He’s a box office superstar in his own right, and it’s all just wishful thinking he would appear in the films.

Fear not, though.  We all just got a little taste of what a Zac Efron included Magic Mike would look like.  Appearing on the always hilarious Graham Norton Show, Efron showed off his incredible core strength after host Graham Norton showed a picture of Efron turning into a human flag using a parking meter.

Of course, Norton has a stripper pole at the ready, and Efron was totally game to show off his skills.  Who wouldn’t be?

Maybe next time he’ll do it with his shirt off!

