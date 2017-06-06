Dallas Emergency Siren System Under New Security and Ready For Tomorrow’s Test

Since Dallas’ emergency siren systems snafu in April, which kept thousands awake for nearly 2-hours of soothing siren sounds, now has all new security in place, according to city officials, as reported by CBS 11.

Yesterday, authorities released a statement noting Dallas’ 155 sirens now have “constant encrypted communication” and the system “is ready to alert City Of Dallas residents and guests during any emergency.”

The next test for the Dallas emergency siren system, is tomorrow.

Let’s hope we don’t have a repeat of April anytime soon.