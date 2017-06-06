George Clooney Became a Dad This Morning – of Twins!

Ta da – they’re here! George has released a statement: “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

It's official: George Clooney is a dad! https://t.co/6ai09u7Zl3 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 6, 2017

We found out in February that George, 56, and Amal, 39, were to become first-time parents. At the time, he told the French program Rencontres de Cinéma, “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure.”

Let the adventure begin.