George W. Bush Surprises Wounded Veterans At Dallas Gym (Video)

Three times a week for two hours a day, a group of ten veterans gather at the Adaptive Training Foundation in Dallas to “redefine the impossible.”

No matter their injuries, their leader Dave Vobora says the gym is their “sanctuary.” “Regardless of how many limbs they have, regardless if they’re in a wheelchair, they can go out and be extraordinary just like they were when they served our country.”

The group of veterans got a little bit of boost though, when their former Commander-in-Chief George W. Bush stopped by to say “thanks.” The former president, along with House Speaker Paul Ryan, stopped by the gym to shake hands, thank each and every person for their service, and offer words on encouragement and praise for all they’ve done.

Speaker @pauldavisryan and I are in awe of the courage and tenacity we saw in the wounded warriors working out at @adaptivetrainingfoundation with @davidvobora. @meredithnbc5 joined us and has the stories tonight at 6 and 10pm on NBC in DFW. A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

Before departing, President Bush offered some final words to the vets gathered. “Whether you know it or not, you’re helping lead this nation. I want to thank you for that. I want to thank you for your service and I want to thank you for what you’re gonna do for the country, but you’re gonna have to wanna keep doing it, and by doing that, America is going to be a lot better place, so thank you.”

Via NBC