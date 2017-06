As of September 1st, Texting while driving will be illegal in the state of Texas.

CBS DFW is reporting that Texas will join the list of 47 other states that have banned the practice.

First-time offenders will receive a $99 fine, and repeat offenders will be fined up to $200.

The ban will only cover texting and does not cover other internet apps such as maps.

