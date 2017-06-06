Grandma Does Keg Stand at Grandsons Graduation Party

This north Texas grandma sure knows how to party.

Don’t we all wish we can be this youthful when we’re older. Arlington native and Texas A&M student Madison Rae posted on twitter a pic of her grandmother doing a keg stand at her brothers graduation party. Apparently grandma found out what a keg stand was and wanted to try it out. Soon after the uncle wanted to get in on the action. The post has sense gone viral, with more than a thousand re-tweets and 6,500 likes. Check out the video and pics below.

MY GRANDMA DID A KEG STAND AT MY BROTHER'S GRADUATION pic.twitter.com/FfJv0mbHa8 — Madison Rae (@MaddieRae5) June 4, 2017