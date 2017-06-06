Ice Cube Still Planning To Be A Guest On Bill Maher, Will Confront The N-Word Comment Head On

It’s the 25th Anniversary of Ice Cube’s album “Death Certificate.” With the release of the anniversary limited edition, Ice Cube has been making the rounds with the press. One of those interviews scheduled is on Real Time with Bill Maher.

The interview was scheduled long before Maher’s dropped the N-word on his show. (You can watch that clip HERE.) In fact, since that episode hit airwaves, Senator Al Franken has already dropped out as a guest on the show. However, Ice Cube isn’t going anywhere. He still plans to do the show. According to TMZ, Ice Cube plans on confronting the issue head on in addition to promoting the album.

According to Cube’s rep it’s perfect timing since the record was released during the Rodney King beating, saying…