June Reportedly The Best Month For One Night Stands

The summer lifestyle lends a bit more than long days on the beach according to a survey from OkCupid.

18 million users were asked between 2013 and 2016 a series of questions about their relationship status and goals. OkCupid found that between April and June, the number of users who said they’d want a one night stand went up 17%, with the number going up 33% in June alone.

So why June? OkCupid Data Scientist Dale Markowitz said its due to an increased desire because of the “transitory nature of summer.” She explained, “More students, vacationers, interns and other travellers join OkCupid during this time. Since these members are not necessarily tied to the place where they’re dating, maybe they are less likely to look for a serious commitment.”

Happy Summer, y’all!

Via HuffPost