Justin Bieber Tweeted Out Six Random Names, And The World Is Trying To Figure Out What It Means

What does this all mean, Justin?
A few days ago, The Biebs tweeted our six seemingly random names with no explanation before or since.
Now who are these people? Perhaps Disney princesses? Friends of his? Hints to a new album? A couple of sneaky sleuths may have figured out the answer though.
They appear to be Victoria’s Secret Angels, which may mean that the Biebs is hinting that he might be performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Bieber and his team haven’t commented on the rumors yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see!
