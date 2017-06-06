Kesha Tries To Hug Jerry Seinfeld And Says ‘No Thanks’

Jerry Seinfeld has no time for random hugs.

While on the red carpet for A Night of Laughter and Song at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, D.C., on Monday June 5, 2017, Seinfeld was in the middle of an interview when a very excited Kesha came up to him and said, “I love you so much. Can I give you a hug?” The notoriously quirky comedian looked surprised but smiled and said “thanks” to the compliment but “no thanks” to the hug request. She then said, “Please?” “No, thanks,” again he said. “A little one,” she said, moving in closer. “Yeah, no thanks,” he said decisively, as he completely backed away. You can see the side of Kesha’s stunned face before she pulled away embarrassed going, “He wouldn’t give me a hug!”

-source via yahoo.com