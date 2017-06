If you didn’t believe in magic before maybe now you will. Meet the new king of the summer. A guest at a resort in Jamaica left the crowd in awe after a stunt at a water slide. Twitter user Morgan Evick posted a video of man exiting a water slide, effortlessly gliding across the pool before putting his shirt back on and walking away.

The guy nonchalantly walks away and claps for himself after a successful ride. And who wouldn’t? This is unbelievable.