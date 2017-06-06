Police Dogs Could Soon Be Eligible To Receive State Pensions

A new proposed budget in the state of California could see $100,000 allocated to provide retirement plans and pensions for retired police dogs. The plan would see retired police puppers receive $2,000 in order to cover their medical costs.

The proposed plan is not a part of California’s Senate budget nor Governor Jerry Brown’s, but the legislature hopes to reconcile their differences and allocate the money soon. The Assembly’s resources budget subcommittee is advocating the proposed plan, saying California Highway Patrol officers often adopt their canine partners who “often settle into peaceful lives as pets.” Unfortunately, the many years serving the force leaves most of these dogs with lingering injuries.

The proposed budget would go into effect July 1.

Via SacBee