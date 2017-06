President Donald Trump says mainstream media doesn’t want him to get his “honest and unfiltered message out”, and this is why he uses social media, as reported by CBS 11.

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Unless his advisers can get him to stop, don’t expect him to, anytime soon.

Late night TV talk-show monologue writers are thankful for his continuing help… :).