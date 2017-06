Let’s hope this means she’s going to be spending more time here in DFW.

The Grand Prairie native put her Fort Worth home on the market back in March and was asking 3 million for a 5 bedrooms, 3 living area’s and a basketball court. According to Pagesix Gomez recently bought a home in Studio City California for 2.45 million. If you were looking forward to living in Selena Gomez’s home, sorry but its not available.