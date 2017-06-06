Surprise, Surprise, Danielle Bregoli’s Summer Tour Has Been Postponed

Oh dear, who would have ever guessed this would happen?

Everybody’s favorite 14-year old, Danielle Bregoli was preparing to head out on a test summer tour next month, to gauge any potential interest in a nationwide tour. Well we don’t know what happened first. We’re not sure if the two test locations, Ft. Lauderdale and Houston, let the organizers know there was absolute ZERO interest, or if Bregoli’s team realized she had absolutely NOTHING to fill at least an hour on stage.

Would you believe her team is saying neither of those is the reason. Her manager has said her team is “pushing the shows back to align better with other initiatives,” because apparently, the response has been so “overwhelming,” and the demand so high, they have decided to “look at larger venues and reschedule the events to better suit her growing audience as well as some significant professional developments.”

The shows are still being advertised on Ticketmaster, but they appear to be sold out, but Bregoli’s manager Adam Kluger revealed that no tickets had been sold, saying that the decision to postpone the shows and change venues had been made “prior to the [tickets]going up for sale.

If the shows sell out, Bregoli could make upwards of $50,000. Goodness.

We’ll update you with more information whenever it becomes available, as we imagine you’re sitting on pins and needles waiting to hear more about this teenager.

Via NY Post