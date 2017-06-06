Usher Missed “One Love Manchester” Concert Taking His Son To Summer Camp

The One Love Manchester Concert to benefit the victims of the deadly attacks in Manchester was star-studded, emotional, and absolutely beautiful.

Stars including Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Niall Horan amongst others graced the stage to raise money for the victims of the attack and their families. One noticeable absent star, however, was Usher. He was originally announced as one of the performers, and his close relationship with Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun almost guaranteed his participation in the concert.

Still really upset that Usher didn't play last night😢💔 #iloveu — Becci (@beccistokes) June 5, 2017

Usher addressed why he was not able to attend the concert in a post on Instagram, explaining he was taking his son to his first day of summer camp to a camp that specializes in kids living with diabetes.

So happy to see that last night's concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails. I would have loved to be there but It was my son's first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK. A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

We think that’s a pretty good reason.

Via Buzzfeed