Why Are We Becoming Obsessed With Scary Clown Makeup?

Ok, we don’t know how, why, or when this trend began, but over the last week or so, Scary Clown Makeup has become the latest Instagram fashion venture.
We’re not sure if people are actually wearing this makeup out on the regular, which is totally creepy and very unnecessary, or if it’s for special occasions. Maybe you’re going to an all-night rave or something. Sure, clown makeup would be appropriate there. But if you’re going out to run some errands and you slap all this on, we have some advice for you, don’t.
How many of you guys hate clowns?? Because I can't stand them!
The Circus is Back…..
CLOWNING AROUND IN THE AFTERLIFE . . CIRCUS INSPIRED MAKEUP . . Had so much fun doing this look for an upcoming collaboration 😁😁 still struggling to remove all the makeup 😂
When these people go full-clown, it’s downright creepy. But we wouldn’t be mad at it if it was just clown-inspired colors or application. What do you think? Are you into this #ScaryClown trend?