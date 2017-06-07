Baseball Stadium Unveils a Dessert You Never Knew You Needed

This might be the queen of all desserts, a dessert we never knew we needed…until now. Behold, the cinnamon roll ice cream sandwich. That’s right, cinnamon rolls and ice cream. Why wasn’t this thought of before?

Here she is. Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream Sandwich at Kauffman Stadium. 1,770 calories. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/So6PoMsVse — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) June 7, 2017

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City unveiled the decadent dessert recently as an item you can now order on the menu. Yes, you’re looking at that right. There’s also bacon on there. BACON. To really add the cherry on top (get it?). This dessert stands at a whopping 1,770 calories. But if you share, maybe you won’t feel so bad after eating it?

The internet has a way of charming us sometimes.

oh my god she's beautiful https://t.co/LWB7WORKEd — Lana Berry (@Lana) June 7, 2017

There's a cinnamon roll ice cream sandwich? Is the garnish a stick of butter? pic.twitter.com/gpA4ZIdLBs — Sean Feist (@native_astro) June 7, 2017

If it's the only thing you eat a day you're still under the recommended daily 2k cal. — Arrrr (@AreJay03) June 7, 2017

So the next time you happen to be at a Royals game, why not indulge?