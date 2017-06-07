Does Any Picture Describe The Weather In Texas More Perfectly?

You know what they say about Texas, “if you don’t like the weather, just wait five minutes.”

Sometimes you don’t even have to wait that long, and is often one of the most frustrating parts about living in the Lone Star State. We can go from chilly sweater weather to humid you feel like you’re melting weather in an instant.

We’ve learned to live with it.

Someone posted a picture online that perfectly describes how frustrating the weather in Texas can be, and whichever way you’re FACING can completely alter your day!

If you ever need to describe what the weather in Texas is like to an outsider, just show them this photo.