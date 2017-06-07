Ed Sheeran Touches James Corden’s Chest During ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Robyn Collins

Late Late Show host James Corden is in London — what better place to share Ed Sheeran’s Carpool Karaoke segment?

On Tuesday night (June 6), the clip started with “Shape of You,” which Corden called a “sexy” song. The singer began to touch the talk show host on his thigh and chest. Corden reacted: “I told you it’s a sexy song.”

Sheeran and Corden dueted on “Sing,” and “Will Your Mouth Still Remember the Taste of My Love?”

The redheaded singer told a story about being out with Justin Beiber, and hitting him in the face with a golf club, which led to a version of Bieber’s “Love Yourself.” Corden and Sheeran also paid homage to English band, One Direction, with “What Makes You Beautiful.”

The artist explained that he didn’t see what would be funny about being in a car singing his songs, but once he pulled out his guitar he admitted he felt much more comfortable.

“Castle on the Hill,” led into a parody version about the Hollywood Sign.

The Late Late Show with James Corden will remain in London throughout the week.

Watch Ed Sheeran’s Carpool Karaoke below: