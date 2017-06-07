Ed Sheeran Takes A Ride With James Corden In Carpool Karaoke (Video)

June 7, 2017 7:46 AM
Filed Under: carpool karaoke, castle on the hill, ed sheerhan, James Corden, Late Late Show, shape of you

James Corden has taken the Late Late Show to London, and to kick off his week of overseas shows, he had one of our favorites, Ed Sheeran, join him for a ride in Carpool Karaoke.

Between singing classics like “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” Sheeran regaled Corden with the story of the time he accidentally smacked Justin Bieber across the face with a golf club after a night out drinking.  Sheeran said the Biebs was actually cool about it, and he and Corden actually sang a Bieber tune, along with One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” in between his own tracks.

The two also put to test the rumor that Sheeran can fit 47 Maltesers chocolate candies into his mouth.  SPOILER: he can fit 55!

Check out the clip below!

Via Vanity Fair

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live