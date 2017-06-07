Ed Sheeran Takes A Ride With James Corden In Carpool Karaoke (Video)

James Corden has taken the Late Late Show to London, and to kick off his week of overseas shows, he had one of our favorites, Ed Sheeran, join him for a ride in Carpool Karaoke.

Between singing classics like “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” Sheeran regaled Corden with the story of the time he accidentally smacked Justin Bieber across the face with a golf club after a night out drinking. Sheeran said the Biebs was actually cool about it, and he and Corden actually sang a Bieber tune, along with One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” in between his own tracks.

The two also put to test the rumor that Sheeran can fit 47 Maltesers chocolate candies into his mouth. SPOILER: he can fit 55!

Check out the clip below!

Via Vanity Fair