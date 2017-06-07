Grandma Does Keg Stand At Grandson’s Grad Party In Arlington, TX

June 7, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: arlington, Graduation, Grandma, keg, Keg Stand, Mansfield High School, Texas

Madison Munoz of Arlington, TX  said several of her family members including 79-year-old Grandma Muriel, came to Arlington over the weekend for her younger brother’s graduation from Mansfield High School.

The Munoz family bought a keg for the party and grandma Muriel told her how she always wanted to try doing a keg stand.  Munoz didn’t know if her grandmother was being serious, but quickly learned she wasn’t backing down.

With two legs up in the air, Grandma Muriel fulfilled her wish at the family graduation party on Sunday and chugged beer from the keg upside down!

-source via foxnews.com

