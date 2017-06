Justin Bieber is teaming up with David Guetta and the duo is set to drop a new single this week!

β€œNew music. This Friday. Me and @davidguetta #2U,” Bieber tweeted.

David Guetta also teased the new single:

#2U – #davidguetta ft. #justinbieber Out Friday http://guetta.co/2U (Link in bio) A post shared by David Guetta (@davidguetta) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Victoria’s Secret models Sare Sampaio and Romee Strijd share video featuring part of the new single:

Turn up the volume #2U πŸ˜‰πŸ˜ @justinbieber @davidguetta A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Who's excited for @justinbieber's and @davidguetta's new song? Because we @victoriassecret ARE 😏 #2U A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Friday can’t get her fast enough!