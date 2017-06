Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky dating was a rumor that has all been confirmed. Now, they might be doing a little more than dating.

The pair were spotted out together in New York City, when photographs showed they were each wearing matching diamond rings on their ring fingers!

Kendall Jenner sparks engagement rumours as she wears huge ring while out in New York with boyfriend ASAP Rocky https://t.co/C11Q5Q119y — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) June 6, 2017

So is this just another chance for a member of the Kardashian clan to ruffle a few feathers and get everyone talking? Or have these kids found true love? We’re leaning towards the former.

