We are a little over a month away from the season premiere of Game of Thrones.It is perhaps the most anticipated show of the summer. We’re preparing for an all out war among the seven kingdoms.

Whether or not you’re rooting for Jon Snow to take the thrown once and for all, we can at least agree that this little kid is the cutest Jon Snow cosplayer ever! Not to mention, his sidekick Ghost!

Ok, where do you buy a baby faux fur collar?