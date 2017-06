I guess this is why we let dogs ride the DART.

Back in October a┬ánew NYC transit rule went into effect. The rule bans dogs from riding the subway, unless they fit in a container. I bet they didn’t people would bring giant containers. It’s starting to become a normal thing to put your large dog in a large bag and ride the subway. These subway riders and their K-9 counterparts know how to ride. Check out the pics below.

here's my dog-in-bag on subway photo pic.twitter.com/yXPfPPk6iu — Hanksy (@HanksyNYC) June 7, 2017

Not just a dog-in-a-bag. It's a pibble-in-a-bag. Not an easy feat. #nycsubway pic.twitter.com/zKbu1t7pfg — Martha Dedrick (@NYCmixology) June 7, 2017