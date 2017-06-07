Polyglots Have A Conversation With One Another In 21 Different Languages (Video)

Polyglotism is the ability to speak multiple languages fluently. Those who have mastered dozens of languages are called “hyperpolyglots.”

We also call them super smart people who make us feel super dumb.

WouterCorduwener is one of those hyperpolyglots, who has mastered 18 different languages. He uploaded a video to his YouTube page where he happened upon another hyperpolyglot who speaks 35(!!) languages. This random encounter led to the two having a conversation where they go back and forth speaking 21 different languages.

Over the course of their conversation, they speak (the numbers are the timestamps in the video):

1) 0:00 English

2) 0:16 Spanish

3) 1:10 Brazilian Portuguese

4) 1:37 Dutch

5) 2:11 French

6) 2:33 Mandarin

7 3:30 Thai

8) 3:42 Russian

9) 4:12 Hebrew

10) 4:22 Arabic

11) 5:01 Tagalog

12) 5:38 Korean

13) 6:04 Danish

14) 7:14 Vietnamese

15) 7:30 German

16) 9:19 Albanian

17) 10:08 Croatian

18) 10:49 Macedonian

19) 11:20 Greek

20) 11:33 Serbian

21) 11:59 Bulgarian

