Studies Show Drinking Coffee Helps You Lose Weight And Actually Lowers The Risk Of Death!

Recent studies show that drinking coffee not only makes it easier to just deal in the morning, it actually has pretty significant health benefits!

Drinking coffee apparently lowers the risk of death (that seems good enough already), s well ahs heart disease, cancer, diabetes, liver disease, and neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Bob Arnot says that coffee’s polyphenols are the reason for its magical healing powers. Dr. Arnot explains in his book, The Coffee Lover’s Diet, that polyphenols are what makes “fruits, vegetables, olive oil and red wine so healthy. It’s an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, and the driving force of most diseases in America is inflammation.”

Not only is coffee healthy, it scientifically has been found to improve your mood, as well as contribute to weight loss! Arnot explains, “First, there’s an increase in metabolic effect. You’re going to burn 100 more calories a day by drinking coffee than if you haven’t. Second, if you have coffee before your workout, you’re burning many more free fatty acids.”

According to the FDA, consuming up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day is safe for most healthy adults, which amounts to about four cups of brewed coffee. In order to fully reap the benefits, Arnot says to search for a “high-quality” coffee, including those from Kenya and Ethiopia, or head to your local Dunkin Donuts, which according to Arnot “got the best score in terms of polyphenols.”

Via People