Support Dog Attacks Delta Passenger

A chocolate lab, belonging to a US Marine veteran, attacked a man while on a Delta Airlines flight. The support animal left the man with severe facial injuries.

Ronald Kevin Mundy Jr. boarded with his emotional support dog. Marlin Termaine Jackson was sitting next to the dog. He started growling and just as Jackson asked, “Is that dog going to bit me?” The dog leaped up and bit his face, quite a few times.

Jackson was carried off the place, and is now in stable condition. Mundy was very shaken up after the incident. He was seen crying, saying, “I know they’re going to put him down.”

Via TMZ