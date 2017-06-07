Toyota Is Working On A Flying Car To Light The 2020 Olympic Torch

June 7, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: flying car, japan, Lighting, Olympics, Opening Ceremonies, Torch, Toyota

The Olympic torch lighting ceremony is getting a futuristic makeover!

Ok, ok, the ceremony isn’t final for 2020, but Toyota is working on it. Wait, Toyota? What on Earth would they be working on for the Olympics. Nothing much, just a flying car to light the iconic torch!

Toyota recently started funding a company to help create the flying car for Japan’s opening ceremonies. If everything goes according to plan, they will do the traditional handoff and end the whole thing with someone driving in the flying car above the Olympic cauldron to set it ablaze.

Sadly, this thing isn’t exactly a full car yet. It’s just a drone that seats one person, but it’s definitely telling of what’s to come. The Aeromobil plans to is mass production by 2030.

