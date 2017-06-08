Breakfast Pizza Is Going To Be Your Next Obsession

For years one of the many staples for young Americans has always been leftover pizza for breakfast.

But what if you could have an actual breakfast pizza? Like pizza topped with the classic eggs, bacon and cheese, of course as well as some other more creative choices.

Breakfast pizza may require a little more work than grabbing a slice of last night’s pie and eating it cold. However it is totally worth it, because it’s the harmonious union of the best meal on the planet (pizza) with the other best meal on the planet, breakfast.

Here’s a list of some of our favorites:

