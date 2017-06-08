Canine Corner: Mocha

June 8, 2017 10:25 PM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: dogs, pets, Shelter, Rescue, puppies, Canine Corner, Legacy Humane Society, adoptdontshop, lhs
Meet Mocha! He’s a 2-year-old, 8-lb. Chihuahua who was found stray in a rural area and nobody claimed him. How can you not fall in love with that little adorable face?
download 1 Canine Corner: Mocha

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

 

download 2 Canine Corner: Mocha

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Mocha is a gentle, loving little guy who needs a family to call his own.  His foster mom says, he is the sweetest dog she has ever fostered. He loves to sit on the couch and cuddle.  Mocha is also great with kids, dogs, and cats of all shapes and sizes. Since he’s a little guy, he would do best in a home with older children. Look at that waggy tail!
download Canine Corner: Mocha

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

He is current on his vaccinations, heartworm-negative, and he’s been neutered and micro-chipped. All that missing is you!
42552468 268x257 Canine Corner: Mocha

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

If you would like to meet this happy boy and give him the love he deserves, please complete an online application:  http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

See Mocha in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Ava HERE.*

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live