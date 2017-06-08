Canine Corner: Mocha

Meet Mocha! He’s a 2-year-old, 8-lb. Chihuahua who was found stray in a rural area and nobody claimed him. How can you not fall in love with that little adorable face?

Mocha is a gentle, loving little guy who needs a family to call his own. His foster mom says, he is the sweetest dog she has ever fostered. He loves to sit on the couch and cuddle. Mocha is also great with kids, dogs, and cats of all shapes and sizes. Since he’s a little guy, he would do best in a home with older children. Look at that waggy tail!

He is current on his vaccinations, heartworm-negative, and he’s been neutered and micro-chipped. All that missing is you!

If you would like to meet this happy boy and give him the love he deserves, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

See Mocha in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

