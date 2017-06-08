Ex-NFL Player Found Dead In An Indiana River

James Hardy III was found dead in an Indiana river on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Hardy’s body was found in the Maumee River when city water plant employees went to investigate a log jam. The body had apparently been found in the jam.

Officials say the body had been in the water for several days. Hardy was reported missing on May 30th.

Hardy was a 2nd round pick in 2008 and went on to play for the Buffalo Bills. He got into some trouble in 2014 when he was arrested for attacking a police officer. Soon after, Hardy was committed to a mental facility.

The cause of death is unknown. Police have begun an intensive investigation.

