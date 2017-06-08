Gotham’s Morena Baccarin & Ben McKenzie Are Married!

June 8, 2017 10:58 AM
It’s been an amazing year or two for Gotham stars Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie. First a baby, then an engagement, and now a surprise wedding!

Yes, it’s true! The couple made their love official on Friday, which also happened to be Morena’s birthday. Apparently it was a small ceremony that only included family and close friends at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in New York.

Of course, the couple has been hush hush on social media. Neither one has posted a picture, nor and official announcement. Boooo.

