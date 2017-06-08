JetBlue To Allow Selfies As Boarding Passes

Getting on a plane is getting simpler… maybe?

JetBlue has been working to set up a system that connects their boarding procedures to U.S Customs and Border Patrol, which will allow people to check-in by just getting their picture taken with a special camera that scans their face.

This new biometric system – which JetBlue is calling “selfie boarding” – will eliminate the need to check paper or electronic boarding passes, and passports.

“We hope to learn how we can further reduce friction points in the airport experience, with the boarding process being one of the hardest to solve,” said Joanna Geraghty, executive VP of customer experience at JetBlue. “Self-boarding eliminates boarding pass scanning and manual passport checks. Just look into the camera and you’re on your way.”