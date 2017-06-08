Local RHOD Star LeeAnne Locken Turns 50; Still Looks like She’s 25!

June 8, 2017 3:59 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: #RHOD, 50 Birthday, AMP 103.7, Dallas, DFW, LeeAnne Locken, local, Real Housewives, sexy

‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ star, LeeAnne Locken has just turned 50, but you wouldn’t believe it if you saw her. She’s looking just as good if not better than ever!

Clearly 50 is the new 25! LeeAnne told Bravo that she’s feeling the best she ever has, and clearly you can sense that from her latest photoshoot. Just look at her, no way she’s 50!

Keep doing you LeeAnne, you’re proving to everyone that age is just a number.

Via Bravo

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live