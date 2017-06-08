Man Climbs Yosemite’s 3,000 Foot El Capitan Without A Rope

He just completed the world’s most dangerous solo climb without a rope.

Alex Honnold has devoted his whole life to climbing, and has scaled some of the most difficult mountains in the world – but nothing like this. More than 3000 feet, straight up, with almost nothing to hold on to.

In fact, in some places Honnold was only able to wedge a thumb into the purchases of El Capitan, all while the whole thing was filmed for National Geographic.

No, he didn’t tell his mom what he intended to do. And you know, I wouldn’t have told my mom either.