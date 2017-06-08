Man Climbs Yosemite’s 3,000 Foot El Capitan Without A Rope

June 8, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Alex Honnold, el capitan, mountain climber, without a rope, Yosemite

He just completed the world’s most dangerous solo climb without a rope.

Alex Honnold has devoted his whole life to climbing, and has scaled some of the most difficult mountains in the world – but nothing like this. More than 3000 feet, straight up, with almost nothing to hold on to.

In fact, in some places Honnold was only able to wedge a thumb into the purchases of El Capitan, all while the whole thing was filmed for National Geographic.

No, he didn’t tell his mom what he intended to do. And you know, I wouldn’t have told my mom either.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live