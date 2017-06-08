Selena Gomez Foregoes A Piece Of Cheesecake And Decides To Eat The Whole Cake

Gomez is having quite the week in New York City with boyfriend The Weeknd. While The Weeknd prepped for his concerts at Barclays Center, Gomez made the rounds at several different talk shows Monday, getting through six outfit changes in a single day. But if you thought that was impressive, just wait until you see the woman eat.

On her way to The Weeknd’s concert Tuesday evening June 6, 2017, Gomez shared an Instagram story showing exactly how much she loves cheesecake.

“Hey Sel, what are you doing?” Selena’s friend asks in the video.