Selena Gomez Foregoes A Piece Of Cheesecake And Decides To Eat The Whole Cake

June 8, 2017 7:20 AM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, Cheesecake, Instagram, Selena Gomez, video

Gomez is having quite the week in New York City with boyfriend The Weeknd. While The Weeknd prepped for his concerts at Barclays Center, Gomez made the rounds at several different talk shows Monday, getting through six outfit changes in a single day. But if you thought that was impressive, just wait until you see the woman eat.

On her way to The Weeknd’s concert Tuesday evening June 6, 2017, Gomez shared an Instagram story showing exactly how much she loves cheesecake.

“Hey Sel, what are you doing?” Selena’s friend asks in the video.

“I got a cheesecake before my boyfriend’s concert,” Selena replies, helping herself to a forkful.

We can’t confirm if Gomez finished the cheesecake, but we’ve got mad respect for any woman who forgoes a slice in favor of digging right into the whole thing.

-source via huffingtonpost.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live