Study Shows Sleeping In On Weekends Linked to Poor Health, Heart Disease

I was planning to sleep-in Sunday. My plans have changed. Researchers at the University of Arizona said what they call “social jet lag” – staying up later and sleeping in on the weekend – ends up making you more tired than if you just stayed on the same schedule all seven days of the week.

This social jet lag doesn’t just make you tired – according to the research, it also leads to poor health and mood problems.

In fact, the study showed an hour social jet lag meant a nearly 30% increase in self-reported fair or poor health and an 11% increase in heart disease over those who went to sleep at the same time every night.

“These results indicate that sleep regularity, beyond sleep duration alone, plays a significant role in our health,” said lead author Sierra Forbush.